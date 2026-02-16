Seahawks expected to hire 49ers tight end coach Fleury as offensive coordinator, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach and run game coordinator Brian Fleury as their new offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the hiring process said Sunday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity regarding Fleury because a deal is still being worked on.

Fleury has been a member of San Francisco’s coaching staff since 2019. He began his career as a defensive quality control coach and spent the last four seasons as the 49ers’ tight ends coach. Fleury added the title of run game coordinator, in addition to tight ends coach, in 2025.

Fleury would replace former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who made it official after the Super Bowl that he will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ next head coach. Kubiak will also be taking Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko with him to Las Vegas, a person with knowledge of the hiring process said Sunday. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity regarding Janocko because that transaction has not been announced.

With Kubiak’s position filled, Seattle will next turn its attention to addressing Janocko’s departure.

In Fleury, the Seahawks are getting a longtime NFL assistant who has been in the league since 2013. Prior to joining the Buffalo Bills’ staff in 2013 as quality control coach, Fleury coached at Maryland, Sacred Heart and Towson. Fleury was a walk-on quarterback for Maryland, and then played four years at Towson.

