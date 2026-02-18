Ronaldo absent as Al Nassr reaches AFC Champions League Two quarterfinals

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent as Al Nassr advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Arkadag FC of Turkmenistan that secured a 2-0 aggregate victory.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, who returned last Saturday after missing three straight games amid reports of discontent with the club’s management, watched from the stands.

According to domestic media, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has yet to win a major trophy since signing with the Riyadh club in December 2022, is being rested for Saudi Pro League games and the latter stages of the AFC Champions League.

Al Nassr will face Al Wasl of the United Arab Emirates in the first leg of the quarterfinals of Asia’s second-tier competition on March 3.

In the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite, Japan and South Korea sent three and two teams respectively to the round of 16 in the eastern zone. The top eight from each of the two 12-team groups go to the next stage.

Johor Darul Tazim of Malaysia and Buriram United of Thailand also progressed, while Melbourne City became just the second Australian team to reach the round of 16 since 2016.

In the western zone, big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs dominated with Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad all finishing in the top four. Tractor of Iran placed third, while Qatar’s Al Duhail and Al Sadd advanced along with Al Wahda.

The first legs in the round of 16 are set for March 2 and 3.

