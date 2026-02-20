Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
37.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nielsen revises Super Bowl final rating to 125.6 million viewers

By AP News
Super Bowl Football

Super Bowl Football

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The average viewer numbers for the Super Bowl increased to 125.6 million after Nielsen released its final viewer figures on Thursday for the Feb. 8 game.

It was a 700,000 increase from the original number of 124.9 million, which was released on Feb. 10.

Nielsen attributed the update to a Big Data provider not properly collecting data from its devices on Feb. 8. Nielsen began using its Big Data + Panel methodology for all events last September with the start of the current television season.

Seattle’s 29-13 victory over New England was on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+.

That fell short of the 127.7 million U.S. viewers that tuned in for Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.