Harbaugh reshapes Chargers staff with 8 hires, including ex-Jets coach Adam Gase

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has added eight new coaches to his staff, including four who worked under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami.

Adam Gase, who was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18 and New York Jets from 2019-20, returns to the NFL as passing game specialist. After being fired by the Jets, Gase occasionally visited NFL teams to offer his insight into their operations. In 2024, he joined The 33rd Team, a football think tank and media venture offering free content to NFL teams and fans.

Butch Barry will serve as offensive line coach after spending the last three seasons in the same job with the Dolphins under McDaniel.

During Barry’s tenure, the Dolphins produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and the offensive line paved the way for the NFL’s top-ranked offense in 2023 while allowing the fewest quarterback hits, which was an issue for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert last season.

Also coming over from the Dolphins is Rob Everett, who will be an offensive assistant. He spent the last two seasons on Miami’s offensive staff.

Chandler Henley will coach tight ends for the Chargers. He spent four seasons as part of McDaniel’s staff in Miami, including stints as assistant quarterbacks coach, a senior offensive assistant and run game specialist.

Max McCaffrey joins as running backs coach after spending the last three seasons as an offensive assistant under McDaniel in Miami.

Denzel Martin will coach outside linebackers. He served in a variety of assistant roles over 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Julian Campenni was hired as assistant defensive line coach, his first NFL job. He spent the last two seasons at Rutgers, coaching outside linebackers last season and defensive ends in 2024.

Sean Spence will be linebackers coach. He worked with new Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary at Western Michigan last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl