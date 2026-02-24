Santa Clara faces Saint Mary’s (CA) following Mahi’s 30-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (23-6, 14-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-4, 14-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Elijah Mahi scored 30 points in Santa Clara’s 94-73 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels are 15-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 5.6.

The Broncos are 14-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 78.4 points, 6.4 more per game than the 72.0 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 19.7 more points per game (84.0) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up (64.3).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Santa Clara won the last meeting 62-54 on Jan. 18. Christian Hammond scored 25 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Hammond is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Aleksandar Gavalyugov is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

By The Associated Press