The NFL combine is here, and there are plenty of intriguing names after Fernando Mendoza

The NFL scouting combine is off and running again.

There are 319 college prospects who were invited to attend the annual event, and the first on the clock will be defensive linemen and linebackers Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Three more days of measuring the speed, strength and agility of players will follow.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick, and general manager John Spytek needs to start over at quarterback. That makes Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza a likely choice to start his career in the desert after leading Indiana to an improbable national championship.

There doesn’t appear to be a consensus among the pundits on the second pick behind Mendoza, who reportedly isn’t going to throw at the combine but will at Indiana’s pro day on April 1 just 50 miles from Indianapolis.

What are some other names after Mendoza?

Several edge rushers are getting high marks in the pre-draft analysis. Among them are Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr., who helped lead Miami to the national title game.

There’s no hype that compares to two-way star Travis Hunter a year ago when he was the No. 2 pick as a cornerback and receiver behind QB Cam Ward. LSU’s Mansoor Delane is a name to watch at cornerback.

Plenty of folks thought Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love should have won the Heisman even though he finished a distant third behind Mendoza and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia. The payback could come in the draft as the third running back taken in the top 10 in the past four years.

The first player taken from Ohio State should be a defensive player for a change, with safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles getting plenty of attention. An offensive star has been the first Buckeye off the board each of the past five drafts, three of those coming in the top 10. Receiver Carnell Tate figures to be that guy this year.

Quarterback is fuzzy at best beyond Mendoza. It could be awhile before the next QB is taken. Among the candidates are Alabama’s Ty Simpson and Miami’s Carson Beck.

How can I watch?

The NFL Network will have live TV and streaming coverage Thursday through Sunday. It starts at 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

What else happens at the combine?

In addition to exercises such as the 40-yard dash and standing long jump, prospects meet with NFL franchises for interviews as teams evaluate their football IQ.

