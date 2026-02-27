Panthers host the Sabres after Marchand’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (33-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (30-25-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -119, Sabres -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres after Brad Marchand’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Panthers’ 5-1 win.

Florida has a 7-9-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 30-25-3 record overall. The Panthers are 12-3-2 in one-goal games.

Buffalo has gone 33-19-6 overall with an 11-4-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres are 10th in the league with 194 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Bennett has scored 19 goals with 24 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Tuch has 21 goals and 26 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 6.6 penalties and 17.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press