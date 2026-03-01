Islanders take win streak into home matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (30-26-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (34-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -137, Islanders +115; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers.

New York has a 34-21-5 record overall and a 16-10-2 record on its home ice. The Islanders have gone 17-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

Florida is 14-12-0 in road games and 30-26-3 overall. The Panthers have given up 194 goals while scoring 177 for a -17 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 24 goals and 17 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 27 goals and 29 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 6.4 penalties and 17.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press