Combine buzz centered on players who could be on the move and likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza

While college players take center stage at the NFL scouting combine, teams are busy preparing their next moves along with evaluating potential draft picks.

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is the consensus choice for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1 overall and it’s uncertain whether another quarterback will be selected in the first round.

But there was plenty of speculation about QBs changing teams during a jam-packed week in Indianapolis.

Kirk Cousins already was informed by the Atlanta Falcons that he’ll be released when the new league year opens on March 11. The Miami Dolphins may part with Tua Tagovailoa and could have to absorb a $99.2 million cap hit in dead money that could be spread across two seasons with a post-June 1 release.

Kyler Murray could be looking for a new team after seven seasons in Arizona. The Cardinals owe him $36.8 million in fully guaranteed salary this year. Another $19.5 million would be guaranteed in 2027 if he’s on the roster on the third day of the league year.

Three-time Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown is a candidate for a trade, even though the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl with him and would prefer to keep him.

The Raiders are willing to listen to offers for five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby, though general manager John Spytek said they want him back.

Mike Evans, a six-time Pro Bowl wideout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plans to test free agency and there’s a possibility he may get an offer he can’t refuse.

QB class

Mendoza, who led Indiana to its first national championship, didn’t work out at the combine. He spoke to reporters and made the interview rounds.

The next quarterback selected after Mendoza may have to wait a while. Alabama’s Ty Simpson had an impressive day at the combine. He’s a one-year starter who needs more experience but his potential makes him a potential first-round pick.

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Miami’s Carson Beck raised their stock at the combine. Arkansas’ Taylen Green showed off his athleticism and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and Penn State’s Drew Allar had strong throwing performances.

Edge rushers

It’s a deep group with several first-round candidates. This is a premium position for NFL teams, who place high value on guys who can pressure quarterbacks. The past two Super Bowls saw dominant defensive performances, only increasing the need for elite talent along the front four.

Texas Tech’s David Bailey, Ohio State’s Arvell Reese and Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. should be top-10 picks. Auburn’s Keldric Faulk, Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell and Miami’s Akheem Mesidor are among the guys who can be picked in the first round.

Wide receivers

There’s a lot of depth at a position where teams are always looking for playmakers.

Ohio State’s Carnell Tate leads the pack and should go in the top 10. USC’s Makai Lemon, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., Washington’s Denzel Boston and Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion are among the first-round talent.

Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields, Tennessee, Chris Brazzell II and Georgia’s Zachariah Branch will draw plenty of attention. This receiver class is so deep there could be undrafted players who make an impact.

