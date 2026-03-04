Skip to main content
Patriots tell 4-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs he’ll be released next week, AP source says

By AP News
Super Bowl Football

The New England Patriots have informed wide receiver Stefon Diggs that he’ll be released when the new league year begins next week, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t announced its intention.

Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season and saying: “We family forever.”

Diggs led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in his only season in New England, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs became the go-to target for Drake Maye, who finished runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award.

The 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowl wideout now seeks his fifth team and fourth in four years.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

