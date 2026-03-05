Skip to main content
Bills are getting receiver D.J. Moore in a trade with the Bears, AP sources say

By AP News
Bears Bills Moore Trade Football

The Buffalo Bills agreed Thursday to acquire wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.

Buffalo is sending Chicago a second-round pick in this year’s draft in return for Moore and a fifth-round pick, the people said. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Moore is coming off making 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns last season as the Bears made the playoffs in Ben Johnson’s first year as coach. He had been with them since a 2023 trade from Carolina that gave the Panthers the No. 1 pick and the chance to take Bryce Young — and set the stage for Chicago to get its franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Moore, who turns 29 in April, has 608 receptions for 8,213 yards and 41 TDs in eight NFL seasons since getting taken with the 24th pick in the 2018 draft.

He joins the Bills under new coach Joe Brady after quarterback Josh Allen has thrown to a rotating cast of characters at receiver. Last season alone, Allen completed a pass to 16 different teammates.

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

