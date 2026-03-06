Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan says he’s entering free agency

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan is entering free agency for the first time in his career, yet isn’t ruling out remaining with New Orleans.

“We shall see what happens,” Jordan told The Associated Press on Thursday. “It’s obvious that I have to be a free agent. What else would you call a player without a contract?”

The 36-yeaer-old Jordan was the first of New Orleans’ two first-round draft picks in 2011, taken 24th overall out of California.

He has played in 243 games during 15 seasons with the Saints, amassing 132 career sacks, including 10 1/2 last season. He was named AP first-team All-Pro in 2017 and also named to eight Pro Bowls.

ESPN first reported that Jordan would be entering free agency rather than signing an extension before the free agency period begins next week.

As the 2025 season wound down, Jordan stated on numerous occasions that he fully expects to play one more season at the very least. In discussing career longevity, he has compared himself to Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers, who played for 17 seasons.

Jordan, the son of former NFL tight end Steve Jordan, who grew up in Chandler, Arizona, has stated numerous times that his preference would be to spend his entire career in New Orleans, where he has long since settled, began his family and performed the bulk of his charitable foundation work.

Jordan’s production dipped in the 2023 (two sacks) and 2024 (four sacks) seasons, but he attributed those numbers largely to how he was deployed in former head coach Dennis Allen’s system during those seasons.

Last season, first-year Saints coach Kellen Moore brought in Brandon Staley as defensive coordinator, and Jordan enjoyed a resurgent season.

Wherever he ends up, Jordan said, he felt “blessed and grateful for the opportunities last year to display my talents.”

