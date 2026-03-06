TE Tyler Higbee is returning to the Rams to begin a second decade with the team, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tight end Tyler Higbee has agreed to a two-year contract extension to begin his second decade with the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the Rams hadn’t announced the deal to keep Higbee, the most productive tight end in franchise history and the longest-tenured player on the roster. His new deal could be worth $8 million with incentives.

Higbee was a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2016 in their first draft after moving from St. Louis to Los Angeles. He has been a key component of their offense whenever healthy for the past decade, setting every major franchise receiving record for tight ends while racking up 386 catches for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Now 33 years old, Higbee had 25 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns last season despite starting just eight games due to injury. He missed six games down the stretch of the regular season before returning in January for LA’s playoff push to the NFC championship game.

Higbee also injured his knee in the playoffs in January 2024 and missed the first 14 games of the following season before returning in December 2024 with a memorable TD reception.

Higbee has never been selected for a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, but coach Sean McVay has relied on him extensively as a physical blocker and a key pass-catcher for the past nine seasons.

The Rams have lost several key veteran players in recent years, thinning their ties to their Super Bowl championship team from the 2021 season. Higbee became the longest-serving player on the Rams’ roster when right tackle Rob Havenstein announced his retirement last month.

Higbee played in the Rams’ loss to New England in the Super Bowl in February 2019 but didn’t make a catch. He then won a ring three years later even though he didn’t get to play in the big game after injuring his knee in the Rams’ victory over San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

Colby Parkinson was the Rams’ top pass-catching tight end last season, catching 43 passes for 408 yards and eight touchdowns while playing extensively in Higbee’s absence. Tight ends Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson also got plenty of playing in McVay’s newest offensive scheme, which evolved at midseason to use three-tight-end sets to a degree rarely seen in modern professional football.

The unorthodox approach worked, with Los Angeles leading the NFL in total offense and scoring. All four tight ends are now under contract for the 2026 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer