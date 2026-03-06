Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, QBs Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins are among the top NFL free agents

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks found their starting quarterback in free agency last year, landing Sam Darnold.

The New England Patriots went from worst to first in the AFC East after signing several key veterans who helped them reach the Super Bowl.

Winning free agency doesn’t always translate into success on the field. Plenty of moves have backfired over the years. Kirk Cousins ($100 million guaranteed) and Christian Wilkins ($82.75 million guaranteed) are among several big contracts that didn’t work out.

But the Seahawks and Patriots proved smart spending can make all the difference.

NFL teams can start reshaping their rosters next week.

Agents can begin negotiating with club executives at 12 p.m. EDT Monday when the legal tampering period opens. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the start of the league’s new year at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Here are five question entering free agency:

Who are the top quarterbacks available?

Cousins and Kyler Murray won’t officially be free until they’re released by their teams next week but they’ll be two of the most accomplished QBs on the market. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn’t declared his intentions to play another season. If he wants to play, he’ll generate interest after helping the Steelers win the AFC North.

If the Dolphins cut Tua Tagovailoa, he’d be an interesting option, especially for the veteran’s minimum.

Malik Willis could end up with a lucrative deal from a team that considers him a possible long-term option.

Russell Wilson will be seeking his fourth team in four years. The Colts placed a transition tag on Daniel Jones so he’s not as “free” to go elsewhere because Indianapolis can match any offer he gets.

Who are the best available edge rushers?

Pressuring quarterbacks is a priority for every defense and that starts with talented edge rushers.

Trey Hendrickson, a 2024 All-Pro, had 17 1/2 sacks in back-to-back seasons before injuries limited him to seven games last season. He’ll have plenty of suitors.

Jaelan Phillips, Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson are among the top rushers. Three-time All-Pro Khalil Mack just turned 35 but he can still get after QBs.

Will Mike Evans return to Tampa Bay?

Evans, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, is exploring free agency for the first time and there’s a real possibility he could play his 13th season for a new team. He’s looking for a championship contender with an established quarterback and would be an ideal fit for several teams, including the 49ers, Patriots and Chargers.

D.J. Moore is heading to Buffalo in a trade. Other teams would have to trade a premium to get A.J. Brown from the Eagles.

Alec Pierce led the league in yards per reception over the last two seasons with the Colts and he’s only turning 26 in May so he’s going to be hotly pursued.

Five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill is coming off a serious knee injury. Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Christian Kirk and Wan’dale Robinson are among the top available receivers.

Where’s the Super Bowl MVP going?

Kenneth Walker III had 135 yards rushing in Seattle’s 29-13 Super Bowl victory over New England last month.

He’s expected to get the biggest deal among running backs. Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle and Tyler Allgeier also will be free agents. The group of runners also includes Rachaad White, Kenneth Gainwell, Brian Robinson and Najee Harris.

Walker could be a fit in Carolina, Arizona, Denver, Washington and Minnesota.

Which teams have the most money to spend?

The NFL increased the salary cap to $301.2 million last week, up $22 million from 2025.

The Chargers currently have the most room under the cap at $99.5 million, according to Spotrac.com. The Titans are next at $89.3 million followed by the Raiders ($84.7 million), Commanders ($83.3 million) and Jets ($73.8 million).

The Seahawks have $60.7 million available.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer