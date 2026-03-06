Chargers bolster Justin Herbert’s protection with the signing of center Tyler Biadasz

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed center Tyler Biadasz on Friday, bringing in protection for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Biadasz spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, starting all 31 regular-season games. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2024. His seven career postseason starts include the 2024 NFC Championship game.

A fourth-round selection by Dallas in 2020, he spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys. He started 53 of 61 games with them.

Biadasz started all 41 games of his three-year career at Wisconsin, where he earned first-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

