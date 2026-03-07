Rams CB Darious Williams is retiring after an 8-year career and a Super Bowl ring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Darious Williams is retiring after an eight-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams placed Williams, who turns 33 later this month, on the reserve/retired list Saturday.

Williams played for Baltimore and Jacksonville along with his two stints in Los Angeles.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent who made the Ravens’ roster in 2018. The Rams claimed him off waivers later that year, and he eventually played his way into a starting job opposite Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles’ secondary.

Williams was a starter for the Rams’ championship team in the 2021 season, and he led the Rams with eight tackles in their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

Williams then left for a $30 million free agent deal with Jacksonville. He played two seasons as a starter for the Jaguars, but returned to the Rams after Jacksonville released him in March 2024.

Injuries limited Williams’ availability over the past two seasons with the Rams, but he largely played well when healthy. He has one year left on his contract with Los Angeles, which has agreed to a trade to acquire star cornerback Trent McDuffie from Kansas City this month.

Williams finished with 12 career interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, along with two fumble recoveries and 306 tackles.

Williams’ collegiate career was also eventful.

He started out at Division III Marietta College in Ohio before transferring to UAB. He then turned down offers to leave the Blazers even when the school briefly dropped football, delivering flowers on the side to stay afloat until the program was revived in 2015.

