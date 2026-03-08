Skip to main content
High Point Panthers and Winthrop Eagles meet in Big South Championship

By AP News

Winthrop Eagles (23-10, 15-3 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (29-4, 17-1 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Winthrop in the Big South Championship.

The Panthers’ record in Big South play is 17-1, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference games. High Point is 26-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

The Eagles’ record in Big South play is 15-3. Winthrop has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

High Point makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Winthrop scores 13.8 more points per game (83.9) than High Point allows (70.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Panthers won 89-87 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Terry Anderson led the Panthers with 23 points, and Logan Duncomb led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.2 points. Anderson is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

Kody Clouet averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Duncomb is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 84.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

