Santa Clara plays Pacific in WCC Tournament

Pacific Tigers (18-14, 9-10 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (24-7, 15-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and Pacific play in the WCC Tournament.

The Broncos are 15-3 against WCC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 83.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 9-10 in WCC play. Pacific averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Santa Clara makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Pacific averages 72.8 points per game, 0.4 more than the 72.4 Santa Clara gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Santa Clara won 71-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Jake Ensminger led Santa Clara with 13 points, and TJ Wainwright led Pacific with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Graves is averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals for the Broncos. Aleksandar Gavalyugov is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Wainwright is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

