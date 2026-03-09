Chargers agree to terms with former Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold on a multiyear contract

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with former Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold on a multiyear contract, reuniting him with his former head coach Mike McDaniel.

Ingold played the last four years with the Dolphins, where he made the Pro Bowl during the 2023 season. He was a key part of the running game for Miami while playing in 68 games, including the postseason, and starting in 48.

The 29-year-old Ingold will look to serve in the same role for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, who hired McDaniel as their offensive coordinator in January. McDaniel was fired by the Dolphins after going 35-33 and 0-2 in the playoffs in four seasons as Miami’s head coach.

The Chargers didn’t announce terms of the deal for Ingold, but ESPN reported it’s for two years and worth up to $7.5 million.

Ingold helped bolster a Dolphins offense in 2023 that lead the NFL in total offense (401.3 net yards per game) and passing offense (265.5 net yards passing yards per game). Raheem Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns that season, and De’Von Achane ran for 800 yards and eight scores.

Ingold was signed by the Raiders in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, where he converted from linebacker to fullback. After three seasons with the Raiders, Ingold signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2022.

He has caught 75 passes for 611 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and two scores in 107 NFL regular-season games, including 58 starts.

—

