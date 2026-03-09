Tua Tagovailoa’s time in Miami is over. The Dolphins say they’re releasing the quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Tua Tagovailoa and starting over at quarterback.

Tagovailoa — the team’s primary starter for the last 5 1/2 seasons — will be released, the Dolphins said Monday, a move that comes less than two years after he signed a $212 million extension with the club.

It will result in a $99 million dead cap hit, the largest in NFL history, yet the Dolphins evidently saw that as the best path forward.

“I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in remarks released through the team.

The league year starts Wednesday afternoon. If the move is designated as a post-June 1 release, the $99 million is split over two years, with about two-thirds on this year’s cap and the remaining third in 2027.

“As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is,” Sullivan said. “On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami.”

It’s the latest, and certainly one of the most significant, moves in this offseason of rebuilding and change for the Dolphins.

Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are both new, and big names like receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb aren’t being brought back. The biggest question left was the one at quarterback, and if Tagovailoa would get another shot.

It was finally answered Monday, though there were strong hints long before now.

A trade or release had been somewhat expected after Tagovailoa, drafted fifth overall in 2020, was benched by former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel toward the end of last season because of poor play. Tagovailoa at the time said he wasn’t happy with the decision and wasn’t sure what his future with the team would look like.

Tagovailoa was demoted for rookie Quinn Ewers with three games left in the season, signaling that his six-year run with the Dolphins might come to an end. Tagovailoa, who turned 28 earlier this month, led the league in passing yards in 2023 with a career-best 29 passing touchdowns, but he never quite replicated that form.

He threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season with 67.7% completion rate — the lowest in his career since his rookie season.

“I would say the biggest thing, and it’s being honest with myself as well, had been my performance,” Tagovailoa said after being benched. “I haven’t been performing up to the level and the capabilities that I have in the past.”

The dead cap hit tops the previous record of $85 million that the Denver Broncos took for releasing Russell Wilson in 2024.

Tagovailoa was drafted by the Dolphins to be their franchise quarterback after winning a national championship during a successful college career at Alabama.

But the quarterback struggled on the field his first two seasons under former Miami coach Brian Flores and was benched several times as a rookie, resulting in a constant cycle of rumors on whether the Dolphins — who have the NFL’s longest playoff win drought, at a quarter-century and counting — would stick with Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins fired Flores and replaced him with McDaniel for the 2022 season, and McDaniel developed and outwardly supported Tagovailoa during the coach’s four years in Miami.

But with McDaniel gone, and a new regime in, the time was evidently right for Miami to start over at quarterback yet again.

By ALANIS THAMES and TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writers