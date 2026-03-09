Rams are signing CB Jaylen Watson to play alongside Trent McDuffie in KC reunion, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Jaylen Watson has agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $51 million with the Los Angeles Rams, keeping him alongside Trent McDuffie after their successful four-year partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deals that will reunite the defensive backs in Los Angeles cannot be made official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Watson will get $34 million guaranteed in his deal with the contending Rams, who have dramatically addressed the biggest perceived roster deficiency this month with two top-end acquisitions at cornerback.

The Rams agreed last week to acquire McDuffie in a trade for four draft picks, and the 2023 All-Pro agreed to terms Sunday on a $105 million contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

Watson was one of the top free-agent cornerbacks on the market after four strong seasons alongside McDuffie with the Chiefs, who made three Super Bowls and won two during their wildly successful tenure. Watson developed from a seventh-round pick — drafted 222 spots after McDuffie in 2022 — into a capable cover corner and an aggressive hitter who started the Super Bowl as a playmaking rookie and only improved from there.

The Rams are reshaping their defensive backs group after finishing in the bottom half of the league in pass defense last season. Sam Darnold carved up Los Angeles for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC championship game on the way to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory.

Longtime starting cornerback Darious Williams was placed on the reserve/retired list last week after an eight-year career, and fellow cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Ahkello Witherspoon are free agents. Emmanuel Forbes, who started 14 games last year and likely had the best season of any Rams cornerback, is still under contract for 2026.

Watson and McDuffie are joining safeties Quentin Lake and Kam Curl, who both re-signed on recent three-year deals with the Rams. Los Angeles frequently deployed Lake as a slot corner and started Kamren Kinchens, who is also still under contract, as its other true safety last season.

Watson and McDuffie are both strong in coverage, but they’re also heavy hitters who can make plays up the field. That fits the defensive philosophy of head coach Sean McVay, who prefers versatile defensive backs who can play multiple roles.

Watson has three interceptions and four sacks in his career, making 178 tackles. He started 29 regular-season games for Kansas City, and he has two career playoff interceptions.

Watson is a Georgia native who began his collegiate career at Ventura College, about 40 miles west of the Rams’ training complex. McDuffie, who is from the Los Angeles suburbs, went to Washington while Watson finished his career at Washington State, and the defensive backs played against each other in the 2021 Apple Cup.

The Rams clearly see value in long-term playing partnerships: In the 2024 draft, they used their first two picks on Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, two teammates on Florida State’s defensive line. Their partnership has thrived in the NFL, with both playing major roles on the Rams’ excellent line over the past two seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer