Commanders are adding Odafe Oweh and re-signing Laremy Tunsil, AP sources say

Attempting to rebound from a 5-12 season, the Washington Commanders are bringing back the anchor of their offensive line and spending big money in free agency to improve the NFL’s worst-ranked defense.

The Commanders on Monday re-signed starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and agreed to sign edge rusher Odafe Oweh, defensive tackle Tim Settle and cornerback Amik Robertson, according to a person with knowledge of the deals.

Oweh’s contract is worth $100 million over four years, with $68 million guaranteed, according to a second person familiar with the signing. Settle and the Commanders came to terms on a three-year, $23 million deal, according to a third person familiar with that agreement.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves had not been announced. Oweh, Settle and Robertson cannot sign until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Oweh, 27, thrived with the Los Angeles Chargers last season after being traded from Baltimore in early October. He had 7 1/2 sacks in 12 games, following up on 10 with the Ravens in 2024.

Tunsil, who turns 32 on Aug. 2, was one of the highest-performing players at left tackle last season. He ranked second in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed just two sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in 14 games.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Tunsil is now under contract through 2028. His new deal is reportedly worth $60.2 million with a $32.5 million signing bonus, the largest for an offensive lineman.

Washington paid a significant price to acquire Tunsil a year ago in a trade with Houston: a third- and a seventh-rounder last year and a second- and a fourth-rounder this year.

Bringing back Tunsil solidifies the offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, with versatile Nick Allegretti and Andrew Wylie also re-signing. Allegretti could move to center, with Wylie or Brandon Coleman at left guard, Sam Cosmi at right guard and 2025 first-round pick Josh Conerly at right tackle.

“I know that I can play center, right guard, left guard — whatever it is, I want to compete for a spot,” Allegretti said on a video call with reporters. “Depending on what they do, if that center job is something I can compete for, that’s something that I want to do.”

Settle returns to the team that drafted him in the fifth round in 2018. He played his first four NFL seasons with Washington before two apiece with Buffalo and Houston.

Robertson, who turns 28 on July 6, replaces Marshon Lattimore, whom the Commanders released on Friday. Robertson spent the past two seasons with Detroit and had one interception over 34 games.

Backup QB Marcus Mariota also is re-signing with Washington on a one-year, $7 million contract that can be worth up to $11 million, according to a person with knowledge of that deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Mariota, now 32, has been with the team since before Daniels was selected with the second pick in the 2024 draft and served as a mentor. Mariota, who started eight games last season after Daniels was injured, had expressed a desire to return.

As part of the organizational overhaul just 14 months removed from an improbable run to the NFC championship game, coach Dan Quinn’s staff has two new coordinators. David Blough was promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to run the offense, and Daronte Jones was hired from Minnesota to take control of the defense.

