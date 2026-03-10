Gonzaga faces Santa Clara in WCC Championship game

Santa Clara Broncos (26-7, 17-3 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-3, 17-2 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga takes on Santa Clara in the WCC Championship.

The Bulldogs have gone 17-2 against WCC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Graham Ike paces the Bulldogs with 8.4 boards.

The Broncos are 17-3 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Santa Clara has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 94-86 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Ike led the Bulldogs with 21 points, and Christian Hammond led the Broncos with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 19.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mario Saint-Supery is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen Graves is averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press