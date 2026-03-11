49ers agree to a 2-year, $8M contract with tight end Jake Tonges

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back tight end Jake Tonges following a breakthrough season when he emerged as a viable second option behind George Kittle.

Tonges agreed on Wednesday to a two-year, $8 million deal with $5.5 million guaranteed instead of becoming a restricted free agent, according to his agent Steve Caric.

Tonges had played only 50 offensive snaps with no catches since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in Chicago before last season when he stepped up when Kittle was sidelined.

Tonges caught the game-winning TD pass in a Week 1 win against Seattle and finished the season with 34 catches for 293 yards and five TDs. Locking up Tonges was important for San Francisco with Kittle working his way back from an Achilles tendon injury.

The 49ers also brought back running back Patrick Taylor after he missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, according to his agency, Equity Sports. Taylor had 39 carries for 183 yards and one TD for the Niners in 2024, while also playing extensively on special teams.

The Niners tendered a one-year, $3.5 million contract to restricted free agent defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, giving the team the right to match any contract offer. The 49ers did not tender deals to defensive end Robert Beal, defensive tackle Kalia Davis, defensive lineman Tarron Jackson and defensive back Chase Lucas, allowing them to hit the open market.

San Francisco agreed to a one-year deal to bring back linebacker Garret Wallow and agreed to a one-year deal with offensive lineman Brett Toth, according to two people familiar with the deals who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced.

Wallow joined San Francisco late last season and played mostly on special teams in the final four games of the regular season before starting both playoff games.

Toth spent last season in Philadelphia and could be in the mix to compete for the open starting left guard spot, as well as provide depth as a backup center.

