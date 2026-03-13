Jason Pinnock is returning to the New York Giants on a 1-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants are signing cornerback Jason Pinnock to a contract for next season, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the move had not been announced.

Pinnock, who turns 27 one June 30, returns to a familiar place after spending last season with the San Francisco 49ers, playing in all 17 regular-season games and starting seven.

As a fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2021, Pinnock played his rookie year with them. He spent the 2022, ’23 and ’24 seasons with the Giants before departing in free agency.

Pinnock coming back makes him part of a rebuilt secondary for new coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

New York also signed Greg Newsome and agreed to terms with Ar’Darius Washington, the latter of whom is one of at least four former Baltimore Ravens players following Harbaugh to his new team.

“I just feel like this is an up-and-coming team,” Newsome said Friday on a video call with reporters. “We’ve got a lot of guys on that front that can rush the passer, can do a lot of great things. The secondary, we’re all pretty young, and got a lot of potential. That was something that really intrigued me.”

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By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer