The 49ers agree to a deal to bring back Pro Bowl special teamer Luke Gifford

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal to bring back Pro Bowl special teams player Luke Gifford.

A person familiar with the deal said the sides came to an agreement on the contract for the free agent linebacker on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced by the team.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

Gifford joined the 49ers last offseason and was a key part of a major improvement from the special teams units under new coordinator Brant Boyer that helped San Francisco improve to 12-5 and make the playoffs.

Gifford ranked tied for sixth with 20 special teams tackles last season, playing on all the coverage and return units. He also started nine games at linebacker and gives San Francisco depth there after the team brought back Dre Greenlaw for a second stint earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Gifford is entering his eighth season in the NFL, having spent four years with Dallas and two with Tennessee before joining San Francisco last season.

The Niners have locked up several other key special teams players so far this offseason, re-signing kicker Eddy Pineiro, long snapper Jon Weeks and linebacker Garret Wallow.

San Francisco still has an opening at punter and has interest in bringing back 40-year-old Thomas Morstead for a second season.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer