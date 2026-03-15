Panthers take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Florida Panthers (33-29-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-26-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -131, Kraken +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle has a 16-13-5 record in home games and a 30-26-9 record overall. The Kraken have gone 28-7-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Florida has a 33-29-3 record overall and a 15-15-0 record in road games. The Panthers are third in the league serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 22 goals and 25 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Bennett has 24 goals and 26 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press