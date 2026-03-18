Raiders sign offensive lineman Spencer Burford, adding depth at guard

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent Spencer Burford on Tuesday, giving the team another option to start on the interior of the offensive line.

Burford spent his first four seasons in the NFL with San Francisco, including in 2023 when new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak was an assistant on the 49ers.

The 25-year-old Burford started 38 games in the regular season and five more in the playoffs for San Francisco, playing mostly at right guard and left guard. Burford has limited experience at tackle but could be in the mix to compete for a starting guard spot in Las Vegas with Jordan Meredith.

The Raiders bolstered their offensive line early in free agency when they signed center Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract that was the richest ever given to a center.

The team also is hoping to have left tackle Kolton Miller back healthy after he missed 13 games with injuries last season. Jackson Powers-Johnson, a second-round pick in 2024, has the inside track at one guard spot with D.J. Glaze and 2025 third-rounder Charles Grant expected to compete at right tackle.

The Raiders struggled on the line last season under position coach Brennan Carroll, whose father, Pete, was the head coach. Las Vegas allowed an NFL-high 64 sacks and was last in rushing yards per game (77.5) and per attempt (3.57). The Raiders fired Pete Carroll after one season and revamped the offensive coaching staff under Kubiak, who hired Rick Dennison as his offensive line coach.

Burford started 16 games as a rookie for San Francisco in 2022 but lost his starting job the following season in the playoffs when he played only as a reserve. His blown assignment in overtime of the Super Bowl that season denied the Niners a chance at a possible touchdown in a game they eventually lost 25-22 to Kansas City.

Burford moved back in the starting lineup last season after Ben Bartch got hurt, but was tied for the worst pass blocking efficiency rating among 77 guards with at least 200 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders also announced that restricted free agent defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV signed his $3.7 million tender and will remain on the team. Las Vegas acquired Booker during training camp last year from Philadelphia in a deal for cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

Booker played all 17 games with 13 starts in his first season with the Raiders, recording 44 tackles, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer