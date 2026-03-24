The 49ers agree to a deal with free agent guard Robert Jones, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal with free agent guard Robert Jones in hopes that he can return from a season-ending neck injury to provide depth on the offensive line.

A person familiar with the deal said the sides reached the agreement on Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced by the team.

NFL Network first reported the agreement.

The 27-year-old Jones entered the league with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Jones started 30 games over four seasons, becoming a full-time starter in his final season there in 2024.

Jones then signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with Dallas last offseason and was supposed to be in the mix to possibly start for the Cowboys. But he never played a snap after breaking his neck early in training camp.

The Niners are looking for options at left guard after shuffling several players through that spot last season. Ben Bartch began the season as the starter but only played sparingly there because of injuries and now is a free agent. Spencer Burford started nine games last season but left to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Connor Colby, a seventh-round pick last season, is back this year and the Niners also signed Brett Toth as a free agent as competition.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer