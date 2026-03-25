Panthers take on the Wild following shootout win

Minnesota Wild (40-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (35-32-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Florida Panthers after the Panthers took down the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in a shootout.

Florida has gone 19-14-3 in home games and 35-32-3 overall. The Panthers have conceded 232 goals while scoring 206 for a -26 scoring differential.

Minnesota has gone 20-10-4 on the road and 40-20-12 overall. The Wild have a 35-4-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup. Brad Marchand led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has scored 21 goals with 29 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 38 goals and 42 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, five penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Cole Schwindt: out (lower body), Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Mackie Samoskevich: out (undisclosed), Sam Reinhart: day to day (foot), Niko Mikkola: out (knee), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (knee).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press