Alabama QB Ty Simpson says he’s ‘absolutely’ a first-round pick after his pro day workout

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson felt like he made a final impression at Alabama’s pro day in front of NFL scouts.

The quarterback went through a 40-plus-minute throwing session Wednesday for dozens of the league’s key decision makers. He previously threw at the NFL combine in February but elected to go through another workout in Tuscaloosa.

“Why not?” Simpson said. “Go have fun. Go sling it. You watch the tape of the pro day, there wasn’t any easy throws. I didn’t want to make it easy.”

Simpson is widely considered the No. 2 quarterback available in the draft behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, although at least one draft analyst believes Simpson is the top QB available.

Simpson said he was invited to attend the draft in person in Pittsburgh. While he hasn’t decided whether he will make the trip, his play on the field paired with his rise during the process reaffirmed what many believe — that he’s a lock to be a first-round pick.

“Absolutely,” Simpson said. “I feel like I’ve done everything I can, but it’s not up to me. I just know that wherever I go, I’m going to give it my all and make sure I’ll put my best foot forward.

“There’s going to be a lot of questions around my name. I know what I’m capable of, and I know whoever gets me is going to get a good player and a guy who loves football and a guy who loves the team and loves being a part of something bigger than himself.”

Simpson completed 64.5 % of his passes last season for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was much more efficient early in the season. In his final five games, he averaged 156 yards passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions. It turned out he was dealing with injuries, including gastritis that dropped his weight below 200 pounds before the College Football Playoff; he left Alabama’s blowout loss to eventual national champion Indiana in the Rose Bowl with a rib injury.

Simpson weighed 211 pounds at the combine and is fully healthy entering the final phase of the draft process. He already met with two teams: the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Jets. The Rams have the 13th overall pick, and the Jets select second and 16th.

“I feel great,” Simpson said. “Just getting back to normal — sleep, recovery. Things in the season you get caught up in because you’re watching tape, you’re practicing, you’re trying to cram everything in to make sure you’re ready for Saturday. I feel healthy as an ox.”

Simpson’s positioning on draft boards will continue to drive conversation leading into next month’s event. Now healthy, he hopes to display what he showed early in the 2025 season — a quarterback capable of elite play. He’s confident he’ll be able to convince teams that he’s worthy of being one of the first players chosen.

“When I go into a program, I’m program-changing,” Simpson said. “I don’t just make myself better, I make other people better. If you draft me, and you want me to be your franchise quarterback, I’m not just coming in to look after myself. I’m looking after the whole team and making sure I leave it better than I left it.”

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By KENNINGTON SMITH III

Associated Press