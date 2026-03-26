Commanders are signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, AP source says

The Washington Commanders are signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, according to a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not yet been announced.

Witherspoon played just six regular-season games and one in the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams after breaking his left shoulder blade on Sept. 14 and aggravating the injury on Jan. 10. He started all 17 games for them in 2023, when he had three interceptions.

The 31-year-old joins a rebuilt secondary in Washington that includes fellow newcomers Amik Robertson and Nick Cross. After ranking last in the NFL in defense last season, the Commanders have spent significant money on that side of the ball since free agency began, signing edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Leo Chenal.

Witherspoon is going into his 10th season in the league after spending the first four with San Francisco, two with Pittsburgh and the previous three with the Rams. He reunites with general manager Adam Peters, who drafted him in the third round with the 49ers in 2017.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer