Rangers host the Panthers after Brodzinski’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (35-34-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-35-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -141, Panthers +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Florida Panthers after Jonny Brodzinski scored two goals in the Rangers’ 6-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

New York has gone 10-18-7 at home and 29-35-9 overall. The Rangers have a 25-10-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Florida has a 35-34-3 record overall and a 16-19-0 record on the road. The Panthers have committed 335 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank third in league play.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-1. Mika Zibanejad scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zibanejad has scored 32 goals with 37 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Noah Laba: out (lower-body), Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Cole Schwindt: out (lower body), Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues: out (upper body), Sam Reinhart: day to day (foot), Niko Mikkola: out (knee), Anton Lundell: out (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press