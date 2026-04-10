The 49ers agree to one-year deal with CB Jack Jones to add depth to the secondary

AP Pro Football Writer (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent cornerback Jack Jones.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the two sides agreed to the deal on Friday after Jones had a visit at the team’s facility.

The 28-year-old Jones was originally a fourth-round pick by New England in 2022 and spent time last season with Miami, where he started all 17 games with one interception, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed.

Jones has had his most success playing press man coverage, which should fit well in new coordinator Raheem Morris’ scheme with the 49ers. Jones adds depth for San Francisco behind starters Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green at outside cornerback.

Jones showed flashes as a rookie with New England, but got cut midway through his second season. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and made a big impact with two interception returns for TDs in back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City.

Jones wasn’t nearly as effective the following season when his aggressive play contributed to him allowing 10 touchdowns in coverage on the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was released by Las Vegas last April and signed before the season with Miami.

Jones has eight interceptions and 33 passes defensed in four seasons in the NFL. His four career pick-6s are the second-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer