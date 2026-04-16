49ers enter the NFL draft with few glaring holes after a productive free agency

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The feeling going into the NFL draft is far different for the San Francisco 49ers than it was a year ago.

After an offseason exodus in free agency last season led to several urgent holes to fill in the draft, the 49ers made more additions than subtractions in this wave of free agency, leaving few immediate needs to be filled in the draft.

“I feel good about where the roster is,” coach Kyle Shanahan said at the league meetings. “It was definitely a better offseason than the year prior. … We still have the draft ahead of us. Love where we’re at now. I love the moves we have made and looking forward to making some more here in the draft.”

San Francisco added veteran receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, brought back linebacker Dre Greenlaw, traded for pass rushing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and added some depth pieces on the offensive line. The Niners could still find a starter at left guard in the draft, but will mostly be looking for depth or players they can develop into bigger roles in the future.

That’s been an issue of late for the 49ers. After drafting six players who became first- or second-team All-Pros in the first five drafts under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, San Francisco has picked only player who has even reached a Pro Bowl the past four years with quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Niners hit on several stars in the mid to late rounds of those drafts led by Fred Warner and George Kittle, who have become the building blocks for the team’s success.

“That’s really how you become a team that can compete for things over the years, hopefully we can hit on those guys like we have in the past,” Shanahan said. “You can’t expect to do that every year but we have some young guys we think can come on in year two and year three and we hope to hit on some in this draft.”

Need

After finishing last in the league with 20 sacks last season, the biggest need for San Francisco is at edge rusher. While Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are set to return from knee injuries, the 49ers lost Bryce Huff to retirement and could definitely use a speed pass rusher to complement Bosa.

The one major opening for a starter is at left guard even after San Francisco signed Robert Jones in free agency. The 49ers also could seek a long-term answer at left tackle with Trent Williams set to turn 38 this summer and in the midst of a contract dispute.

The other spot that could use some help is at safety where recent draft picks Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown and Marques Sigle haven’t solidified themselves yet as top players.

Don’t need

The 49ers seem relatively set at linebacker with Warner coming back from injury and Greenlaw brought back for a second stint after spending last season in Denver. San Francisco also has Dee Winters back after he started all 17 games last season and re-signed depth pieces in Luke Gifford and Garret Wallow in free agency.

The other spot that isn’t a major need is at defensive tackle. The Niners drafted Alfred Collins and C.J. West in the second and fourth rounds last season and traded for Odighizuwa from Dallas.

Lack of picks

Despite being awarded three compensatory picks at the end of the fourth round, the Niners are tied for the fourth-fewest overall picks with six thanks to several recent trades.

After picking on day one, San Francisco will have one second-round selection and four in a span of 13 picks at the end of the fourth round. That could lead to a trade down at some point if the 49ers want more picks on day three to fill some holes.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer