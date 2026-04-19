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Bengals get star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from Giants for 10th overall pick, AP sources say

By AP News
Giants Lawrence Football

Giants Lawrence Football

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The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants for the 10th overall pick in next week’s NFL draft, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical.

The Giants now have the fifth and 10th picks in the first round. They’re heading into their first draft under new coach John Harbaugh.

The Bengals paid a hefty price for the 28-year-old Lawrence, who asked for a trade because he wanted a new contract. He’s in the middle of a 4-year, $90 million extension signed in 2023.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

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