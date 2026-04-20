Puka Nacua attends the first day of the Rams’ offseason program following the receiver’s rehab stint

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is in attendance at the first day of the team’s offseason program following his stint in a holistic care facility.

Nacua was spotted with his teammates Monday when the Rams began their offseason work. He wasn’t expected to speak to reporters.

Nacua entered the rehab facility at some point in the offseason before he was sued in March by a woman who claims he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve, his attorney has said. Plaintiff Madison Atiabi says Nacua bit her and left teeth marks on her shoulder when they were in a van together, and she claims Nacua also bit her friend’s thumb.

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has strongly denied Nacua made any antisemitic statements and describes the bites as “horseplay.”

Nacua issued a public apology last December after he performed a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes while appearing on an internet livestream. He also made critical comments against NFL officials on social media.

Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over his first three seasons with the Rams, who drafted him out of BYU in 2023 with the final pick of the fifth round.

He led the league with 129 catches last season while racking up 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns before leading the NFL again with 24 catches for 332 yards and two TDs in the playoffs.

Nacua is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Rams this offseason that undoubtedly would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in NFL history.

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