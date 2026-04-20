Now a dad, Josh Allen says he wants to win to set an example for his daughter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As he prepares to turn 30, celebrates the birth of his first child and adapts to a new head coach for the first time in his nine seasons in Buffalo, Josh Allen said his love of football and desire to win haven’t changed as much as they’ve evolved.

Starting a family has a way of altering one’s perspective.

“That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has,” Allen said on Monday, two weeks into the Bills’ offseason workout program.

“So why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great,” he added. “And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”

Allen addressed reporters for the first time since January, when the Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over after Sean McDermott’s dismissal.

Allen and his wife, actor Hailee Steinfeld, announced the birth of their daughter earlier this month.

“I think it definitely changes your mindset a little bit. I’m very excited,” he said. “And I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects in my professional career and personal life. It’s such a blessing.”

As for his 30th birthday next month, Allen doesn’t consider it a major milestone.

“I’m not too sure on the science of the athletic peak of a male, but I think it’s slightly beyond 30. And then hopefully the dad strength kicks in, right?” he said.

What’s not different is Allen’s pursuit of a Super Bowl, the one accomplishment that’s eluded the 2024 MVP and the Bills.

Owner Terry Pegula decided that Buffalo had hit “the proverbial playoff wall” and fired McDermott two days after a 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional round. The Bills became the first NFL team to win a playoff game in six consecutive seasons without reaching a Super Bowl.

Allen is fully behind Brady. Though the quarterback has previously participated in voluntary workouts, Allen said it was more important to do so this year as a team leader — and with his wife’s blessing.

“Just wanted to make sure my presence is felt here, and trying to relay what Joe has in store for us,” he said.

“New message. New vibe. New guys. And it’s been a good change,” Allen added. “Still respecting the past and what’s been here for the last 10 years, not shying away from that. But also having his own twist to it.”

At 36, Brady is a first-time head coach, entering his fifth season in Buffalo, and he’s grateful to have Allen on board.

“It means a lot. It’s voluntary. And he’s got a lot going on in his life,” Brady said. “It speaks to who he is.”

Allen acknowledged he’s been so busy with fatherhood, he hasn’t had time as in previous years to research NFL draft prospects — “I’ve been in this baby bubble,” he said. Buffalo has the 26th overall pick on Thursday.

Allen said he’s fully healthy after surgery to remove a broken bone in his right foot.

“A little piece of bone just kind of broke off and was floating in there. So they just went in, took it out — kind of like a small rock,” Allen said.

Though the injury flared when he stepped awkwardly during a 23-20 win over Cleveland on Dec. 21, Allen said doctors informed him the bone had been compromised years earlier.

The only disappointment for Allen was not being able to keep the bone fragment.

“I really wanted it,” he said, before adding he’s pain free.

Referring to his foot, Allen said, “I don’t feel I have any limitations.”

He could also have been talking about his new chapter in life.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer