Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
68.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt charged in suburban KC with misdemeanor domestic battery

By AP News
Chiefs Coach Arrested Football

Chiefs Coach Arrested Football

Photo Icon View Photo

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was charged Thursday with misdemeanor domestic battery after a complaint filed by the district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, accused him of causing bodily harm to a daughter.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the arrest but had no comment. Merritt was due in court later Thursday.

The 54-year-old Merritt spent several years playing linebacker in the NFL before becoming one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019, and including his time with the Giants, has helped teams win five Super Bowls.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.