Raiders pin their hopes on Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders hope they have finally landed their franchise quarterback, taking Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza with the first overall selection Thursday night in the NFL draft.

The Raiders will count on Mendoza to help turn around a franchise that owns three Lombardi Trophies but hasn’t won a playoff game since appearing in the Super Bowl in the 2002 season. But the Raiders have made it clear they won’t rush Mendoza, and in fact signed veteran Kirk Cousins, who likely will be the starting quarterback entering the season.

There will be enough pressure on Mendoza and the organization to validate using the top pick on a player who wasn’t prominently on most teams’ radar a year ago, even though Las Vegas’ selection has been telegraphed for several months.

Mendoza, who stunningly led Indiana to its first national championship, did not attend the draft in Pittsburgh, opting to watch with family and friends in Miami.

The Raiders’ last No. 1 overall pick is remembered as one of the major busts in NFL draft history. LSU’s JaMarcus Russell went first overall in 2007, lasting just three seasons while going 7-18.

Was Mendoza, a capable quarterback during his two years as the starter at Cal, a one-year wonder at Indiana and beneficiary of a QB-friendly system? Or did coach Curt Cignetti unlock something in Mendoza that will translate to the NFL? The truth also could be somewhere in the middle.

That will be revealed eventually, but the Raiders have something new — hope. Klint Kubiak is the fifth full-time head coach since the club moved to Las Vegas in 2020, and it’s been a similar revolving door with quarterbacks.

But the Raiders also hadn’t built up the rest of the roster to give whichever quarterback was taking snaps a fair chance to succeed.

That appears to be changing.

Second-year general manager John Spytek took advantage of having enough salary-cap space by committing nearly $300 million to eight players, including three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

The Raiders also bring back tight end Brock Bowers, running back Ashton Jeanty and left tackle Kolton Miller to give Cousins and Mendoza help.

But Mendoza has to do his part, too. The Raiders entered the opening night of the draft on the clock. Now it’s the quarterback who quickly faces a ticking clock.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer