Rams choose QB Ty Simpson at No. 13, securing their successor for Matthew Stafford

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams chose Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, making a bold move to secure their successor to NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

Rams general manager Les Snead made a first-round pick for only the second time in the past decade — and he turned in a shocker by taking Simpson, who wasn’t considered a first-round talent on some draft boards.

Simpson was a starter for only one season with the Crimson Tide, passing for 3,567 yards and leading them to the Rose Bowl after three seasons as a backup.

Although the Rams finished one game shy of the Super Bowl last year following their eighth winning season in nine years under Sean McVay, they still had the 13th pick from Atlanta after a draft-day trade one year ago.

Rather than adding available receiver Makai Lemon — the Biletnikoff Award winner at Southern California last season — to maximize their championship window with Stafford, the Rams chose to look to their future.

The 38-year-old Stafford has already announced he is returning to the Rams next season, his 17th in the NFL, but hasn’t committed beyond this year.

Simpson doesn’t have the arm strength or size of many top NFL quarterbacks, but the Rams apparently loved his technique and decision-making under pressure. Simpson could be Los Angeles’ backup quarterback next season if Jimmy Garoppolo decides to retire.

Snead rarely picks in the first round, repeatedly moving his top selections for veteran talent or trading back. Los Angeles’ only previous first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016 was Jared Verse, the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year chosen 19th overall in 2024.

Snead acknowledged the Rams have no urgent roster needs after a 12-5 regular season and two playoff victories before a heartbreaking loss to Seattle in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles’ biggest flaw last season was in its secondary, but Snead already addressed it by trading his own first-round pick in a package for star Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie before signing his Chiefs teammate, cornerback Jaylen Watson.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer