Chargers take Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 in NFL draft

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers selected defensive end Akheem Mesidor of Miami with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Mesidor, a 6-foot-3, 259-pounder from Ottawa, Ontario, became the first Canadian taken in the first round of the draft. He was a first team All-ACC pick last year. He had 125 sacks as a senior, tied for third in the FBS.

Mesidor began his college career at West Virginia, where he played both defensive end and defensive tackle, recording 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. After the season, he transferred to Miami.

He’s been injury prone throughout his career and played just three full seasons of college ball. Last season, he was at his healthiest and helped the Hurricanes reach the national championship game, where they lost to Indiana and No. 1 draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mesidor could be an eventual successor to 35-year-old Khalil Mack on the Chargers.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer