The 49ers pleased with draft class that includes several players picked earlier than projections

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The NFL draft for the San Francisco 49ers followed a somewhat familiar pattern.

Picking a receiver well before he was projected to be drafted. Selecting a running back in the middle rounds. Targeting the defensive line. Waiting a bit before taking an offensive lineman.

That approach hasn’t led to great draft successes in recent years, but the 49ers are hoping for better results this year from a class that featured five players taken more than 50 spots ahead of their rankings on the consensus board.

“Depends whose consensus,” general manager John Lynch said Saturday. “We got consensus in this building that’s the consensus I care about.”

Among the players taken ahead of where they were projected to go were second-round receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, third-round running back Kaelon Black, as well as three of the day three picks.

The 49ers have drafted only two players in the past six drafts who have made even one Pro Bowl with 2021 fifth-round safety Talanoa Hufanga making one and 2022 seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy also getting picked once.

The players they took this year don’t project as immediate starters with the possible exception of fourth-round offensive lineman Carver Willis, who could get a chance to compete at left guard.

But San Francisco came into the draft with few glaring openings after making moves earlier in the offseason to add defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

“I’m always hoping that we got a chance that all these guys make the team,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That’s kind of the goal with all your drafts. If we can find eight guys to make our 53, you can get a lot better. Starting with free agency, how free agency went, I think is going to be a huge challenge.”

Day three picks

The Niners attacked the trenches to start day three of the draft, taking pass-rushing defensive tackle Gracen Halton of Oklahoma with their first pick of the fourth round at No. 107 and Willis at pick 127. Willis played tackle in college at Washington and Kansas State but will start out on the interior in the NFL.

San Francisco then took another Husky at No. 139 in cornerback Ephesians Prysock before finishing the draft by taking Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger at No. 154 overall in the fifth round and Kansas offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. at No. 179 overall in the fifth.

Versatile piece

The 49ers were looking for a different type of edge rusher this season after bringing in Raheem Morris as coordinator. Morris has had success with smaller rushers who can play in five-man fronts and also have the ability to drop into coverage. The 239-pound Romello Height can do just that and can be used in a similar fashion to the way Morris has used Jalon Walker and Byron Young at previous stops.

“You see him on the line of scrimmage all the time in college,” Shanahan said. “You’ve seen him drop before. So, he’s a guy you can use in a linebacker role. He is a guy you can use in a rush role. So, we’ll see what Raheem does with him.”

Running back redux

The 49ers once again dipped into the running back well in the mid rounds of the draft, taking Black 90th overall. San Francisco hopes this works out better than the team’s other running back selections.

The Niners have used five previous picks on running backs in rounds three through five under Shanahan and Lynch with those players combining for 707 yards in their careers with San Francisco. Shanahan said those past picks had no impact on the choice this weekend.

“Hopefully we have better luck,” he said.

Trading places

The 49ers made five trades during the draft, starting with two moves down on Thursday that pushed them out of the first round. They also dealt linebacker Dee Winters to Dallas for a fifth-round pick and acquired a 2027 sixth-rounder from Baltimore in a trade down on Saturday.

No move for Aiyuk

The draft ended with disgruntled receiver Brandon Aiyuk still on the Niners’ roster. Shanahan and Lynch have said they don’t expect Aiyuk to play again for the team after being suspended last season for not reporting during his rehab from a knee injury. The team is holding out for the possibility of a trade, but will likely cut him at some point later in the offseason if no one makes an offer.

“No new update right now,” Lynch said. “We’re available. Give us a call.”

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer