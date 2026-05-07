Netflix will air Week 1 matchup between 49ers and Rams in Australia, AP source says

Netflix will air the Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the NFL schedule has not been finalized.

The game will be aired in primetime in the United States at 8:35 p.m. ET and 5:35 p.m. PT on Sept. 10. Melbourne is 14 hours ahead of New York and 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles and San Francisco, meaning it will kick off at 10:35 a.m. the next day in Australia.

The matchup between the NFC West rivals is one of nine international games the NFL will play this upcoming season, and the first one in Australia.

Reigning AP NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams will be the home team for the game after it split the season series with Brock Purdy and the 49ers last season.

The league previously announced that the kickoff game, where the Seattle Seahawks will begin defense of their Super Bowl title, will be played on Sept. 9. The opponent has not been announced.

The NFL could opt for an immediate Super Bowl 60 rematch since New England is scheduled to visit Seattle. Last season, the Super Bowl 59 rematch between Philadelphia and Kansas City took place on Week 2.

It is the second time the season has opened on Wednesday. In 2012, the New York Giants hosted the Dallas Cowboys in order a schedule conflict with President Barack Obama speaking on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

The NFL is still finalizing the schedule, but it is expected to be announced next week. League officials would like to get it wrapped up by the weekend since network upfronts start on Monday. Typically, the networks announce one of its showcase games during upfronts to advertisers.

Netflix, which has aired games on Christmas Day the past two seasons, could also be in the mix for games on the night before Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. The streamer also has two games again on Christmas.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer