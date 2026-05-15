Former NFL player Josh Mauro died from fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol overdose, according to records

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Mauro died from an acute combination of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol intoxication, according to online records from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The report said that the 35-year-old Mauro died on April 23 and classified the death as accidental.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder played eight NFL seasons, including six with the Cardinals and one each with the New York Giants and then-Oakland Raiders. His most productive season came in 2016 with the Cardinals when he played in 15 games, starting 13, and finished with 32 tackles.

He played in college at Stanford and his final season in the NFL was with the Cardinals in 2021. Mauro played in 80 total NFL games, starting 40, and had five career sacks.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro,” the Cardinals said in a statement on April 28. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”

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