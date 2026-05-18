Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
70.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Aaron Rodgers hits the practice field after signing 1-year deal to stay with the Steelers

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Steelers Rodgers Football

Steelers Rodgers Football

Photo Icon View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers didn’t waste time getting his 22nd NFL season started.

The four-time NFL MVP was on the field for voluntary organized team activities in Pittsburgh on Monday just minutes after signing a one-year deal with the Steelers.

The signing reunites Rodgers with first-year Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy. The two worked closely together during a long partnership in Green Bay earlier in their respective careers, including a Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh after the 2010 season.

The 42-year-old Rodgers guided Pittsburgh to an AFC North title last season, throwing for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He seemed to embrace playing for a team whose football roots run deep, much as he did in Green Bay, and now he’ll be back to try and help the Steelers end a playoff victory drought that is nearly a decade old.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.