The 49ers vow to reduce workload for Christian McCaffrey even if he doesn’t want it

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Perhaps the only person around the San Francisco 49ers not worried about the heavy workload that All-Pro Christian McCaffrey handled last season is McCaffrey himself.

While Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the coaching staff have expressed a need to reduce McCaffrey’s usage after his 450-touch campaign in the 2025 regular season and playoffs, McCaffrey doesn’t see a need for load management.

“I’ve been dealing with those questions for nine years it feels like,” McCaffrey said. “I think the workload in our sport is really monitored in practice, not in games. We play 17 regular-season games a year and everybody’s livelihoods are on the line. I would say on Sunday you’ve got to do whatever it takes to win and that’s not a coach’s job. You don’t tell a 3-point shooter you only get six 3s today. So much of it is rhythmic and it’s my job to put my body in the best position I can to go out there and play. I think everything else can be monitored during the week. … But when it comes to game days, I like to think, prepare yourself for playing every snap.”

McCaffrey nearly did that last season when he led all running backs by playing in 83% of offensive snaps for the 49ers. McCaffrey hardly ever asks for a break and running backs coach Bobby Turner kept calling his number.

“It’s challenging,” Turner said. “But I should have personally done a better job of managing that last year, because I do keep a tally on every play and aware when he’s in, when he isn’t. But this year, the coaching staff, they will all be involved in making sure that doesn’t happen.”

After being limited to four games because of injuries in 2024, McCaffrey was an ironman last season. He played 1,010 offensive snaps in the regular season and playoffs — just the ninth running back in the last 20 seasons to top the 1,000 mark — and became the second player in the last decade with at least 450 combined carries and catches.

With several other offensive stars, from quarterback Brock Purdy to tight end George Kittle to receiver Ricky Pearsall, sidelined for long stretches by injuries, the Niners couldn’t afford to take McCaffrey off the field as he was both the team’s best runner and often one of its more reliable pass catchers.

“We went into the year wanting to take care of him a little bit more,” Shanahan said. “But the way the offense went, I think more with the receivers and the injuries that we had, it was hard to get him off (the field). And it was cool to have him out there because he did help our offense so much.”

McCaffrey, who turned 30 on Sunday, hasn’t responded well in the past following his heaviest-use seasons. The previous two times he topped 400 touches — in 2019 with Carolina and 2023 with the 49ers — he was severely hampered by injuries the following season, missing 13 games each in 2020 and 2024.

That’s what the 49ers are hoping to avoid this year when they plan to put more trust in the young backs.

Jordan James, a fifth-round pick in 2025, got hurt in training camp and never established himself as a viable option. His only three offensive snaps in the regular season came when San Francisco was kneeling out the clock in a blowout win against Indianapolis in Week 16. His only other action came late in a 41-6 playoff loss to Seattle when he had six carries for 28 yards and one reception.

The 49ers then used a third-round pick to take Indiana’s Kaelon Black in this year’s draft and are hoping at least one of the two can earn playing time this season.

“I’m positive they’re going to get more opportunities,” Turner said. “They both are competitors, they both were drafted for a reason. They’re mentally tough people, they can be explosive. … They definitely will get more opportunity, which means Christian is going to be fresher.”

The 49ers are also hoping a fresher McCaffrey will make him more explosive. Despite gaining 2,126 yards from scrimmage and flirting with his second 1,000-yard rushing and receiving season, McCaffrey struggled to generate big plays with only three runs of at least 20 yards, down from nine in his last healthy season in 2023 when he won AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The Niners had four big runs overall in the season after averaging nearly 14 a season the previous four years.

“When you look around the league and you study great backs and study guys who affect the game like he does, those guys do come out of the game,” offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. “Those guys do get a blow sometimes and whether it’s a drive or a couple plays in a series, it helps those players. Christian knows that, and we’ve got to do a better job as coaches, we’ve got to do a better job at times of getting a better rotation.”

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer