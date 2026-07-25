49ers GM John Lynch tight-lipped as camp opens with Aiyuk in limbo on reserve/left squad list

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Disgruntled receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains in limbo as the San Francisco 49ers opened training camp Saturday with Aiyuk still under contract to the team and unable to sign with another franchise.

Lynch declined to answer any questions Saturday about Aiyuk’s status as the former star receiver remains on the reserve/left squad list that he was placed on late last season.

“Brandon is on a ‘left squad’ designation. As such, he’s not on our 90-man roster,” Lynch said. “I’m, personally, and we as an organization, are going to focus on the players that are here. And so, I don’t have anything to say on that, anything to add to that. We wish him well. We wish his family well.”

Aiyuk has had an offseason of social media outbursts and has expressed a desire to play with his former college quarterback Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders.

While Lynch has previously said he doesn’t expect Aiyuk to play for the 49ers again, the team is under no pressure to make a change to his status until he applies to the league to be reinstated.

San Francisco had placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list late last season after previously voiding $27 million guaranteed in his contract for 2026 for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension just before the start of the 2024 season following a lengthy contract hold-in that kept him out of training camp. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and was a second-team All-Pro.

Aiyuk had only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games in 2024 before getting injured. The 28-year-old Aiyuk has 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 TDs since being drafted in the first round in 2020.

Bosa ready to practice, 4 others on PUP

Star defensive end Nick Bosa has been cleared to start training camp after tearing his ACL last September, while tight end George Kittle and three other 49ers players will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Lynch said Bosa spent most of the offseason doing rehab at the team facility rather than going back home to Florida and will ease his way back into practice during camp.

“Nick’s doing tremendous,” Lynch said. “Nick has always had a different schedule. He’s got a great sense, a great instinct for his body and what he needs. He’ll probably start in a phase (of) individual first, and then we’ll add as we see fit, as he sees fit.”

Lynch said Kittle is making good progress after tearing his Achilles tendon during a playoff win at Philadelphia last January and the team hasn’t ruled out the possibility that he could be back in time for the season opener in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 11.

“George’s rehab is coming tremendous,” Lynch said. “He’s doing really well and that’s very exciting. He’s doing everything possible to be ready for Week 1 and we’re thrilled with his progress.”

The three other players who will open camp on the PUP list are defensive end Mykel Williams (knee), defensive tackle Alfred Collins (shoulder) and running back Isaac Guerendo (pectoral).

Lynch said Williams is aiming to be back for Week 1 but that hasn’t been determined yet, while Collins should be back during training camp.

Guerendo got hurt during the offseason program and is likely out until at least late in camp.

In other roster moves, defensive tackle Evan Anderson was waived and undrafted tight end Khalil Dinkins was waived with an injury designation. The Niners signed tight end Tanner McLaughlin, who played two games in 2024 for Cincinnati.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer