49ers rookie DT Gracen Halton impresses in his first preseason game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A two-play sequence early in Gracen Halton’s first exhibition game showed why the rookie defensive tackle drafted in the fourth round has impressed the San Francisco 49ers so much this summer.

Halton split two Tennessee offensive linemen on a stunt to sack Cam Ward, only to have it negated by a penalty in the secondary. He then shed a block on the next play to stuff Tyjae Spears for a 1-yard loss.

“I think the world kind of saw what he has to offer,” left tackle Trent Williams said. “Very explosive, short-area quickness, really powerful. … He definitely impressed.”

Halton has done that ever since being drafted 107th overall out of Oklahoma. He has frequently fared well in one-on-one drills and team sessions against San Francisco’s veterans.

He carried that over to the joint practice and preseason game against Tennessee last week when he often was matched up against Peter Skoronski, who recently became the highest-paid left guard in football.

“You play how you practice,” Halton said. “I’m not going to say I was perfect; there’s a lot of things I need to work on. But I’m just blessed, man.”

Halton has been a quiet student in the meeting room, according to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. That changes on the field where his contagious enthusiasm has won over his veteran teammates as he frequently celebrates his wins in drills with triumphant shouts.

“I love it. He loves football,” Williams said. “Any time you get a player in the locker room that loves football, it makes the whole mood lighter. You appreciate people like that. Especially me, going into year 17, 38 years old. That enthusiasm doesn’t really come natural no more. You got to wake up, and I got to get my engine going. So just to see the young guys coming in full of life, super excited just to play ball, I love it. It gives me a breath of fresh air.”

If Halton can help bolster the pass rush, that will go a long way for San Francisco this season. The Niners finished last in the NFL last season with 20 sacks but are counting on more with star Nick Bosa expected to be back from a season-ending knee injury that sidelined him in Week 3, a more exotic pressure package from Morris and production from newcomers like veteran Osa Odighizuwa and the rookies.

Halton has showed the most promise so far but third-rounder Romello Height should get plenty of chances as an edge rusher, and undrafted rookies James Thompson Jr. and Bryson Eason have flashed at defensive tackle.

“I just think that D-line room, going from where we were last year, where we were pretty anemic, and playing guys literally off the practice squad, to now what’s kind of one of the deepest rooms on the team, and got a lot of competition,” Williams said. “So really excited to see it.”

The 49ers are hoping to get contributions from other rookies on defense like versatile piece Jalen Dugger and cornerback Ephesians Prysock.

Dugger, a fifth-round pick, played safety, off-ball linebacker and edge rusher in college. He has been used at linebacker, edge rusher and in a hybrid role so far and has impressed his coaches with his ability to learn all the positions.

“I think he’s done such a wonderful job at that,” Morris said. “One day, being able to practice with a D-line, one day being able to practice at a stand-up linebacker. One day being able to practice from the moving around positions. I just think he’s done such a great job.”

Prysock, a fourth-round pick, has shown good coverage skills early and had an impressive breakup near the goal line Thursday night on a pass to first-round pick Carnell Tate.

Morris said there was a lot more to like from Prysock during the game beyond that highlight play.

“Then there’s other areas that you see when you’re watching it from our view, watching how sticky he was on some of the other coverage that he could have been targeted on, but he was able to deny it or the play goes away and quarterback progressed,” Morris said. “I was really pleased with how he played and it’s been really encouraging to watch his steady development throughout the whole process.”

Roster moves

The 49ers signed DL Victor Dimukeje and OL Nick Zakelj to one-year deals. The team released RB Khalil Herbert and OL Kion Smith to make room on the roster.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer