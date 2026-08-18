Formula for extending the careers of NFL linemen? Less practice, maximum care

At 34 years old, in his 12th pro season and with his fourth team, Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses was the old man in his first year on New England’s offensive line last season. It didn’t stop him from starting all 21 games the Patriots played during their Super Bowl run.

A big reason? The Patriots meticulously crafted a program for him that featured less practice and lots of off-field treatment to preserve him for games. It’s part of a trend teams are employing to extend the careers of the NFL’s biggest players.

“I played all 21 games last year, so it worked,” Moses said of the plan instituted by coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots sports performance staff. “We have to know the ability that when he’s giving us a bone and taking care of our bodies.”

With players like three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald flirting with coming out of retirement at the same age, and increasing advances in sports medicine and technology, it’s raised the question: Could 35 be the new 30 for linemen if managed properly?

Number of linemen to start at age 35 was the highest in two decades in 2025

Signing a contract in the NFL typically comes with a not-so-subtle reminder to players about the unofficial acronym attached to the league: Not For Long.

High injury rates in the violent sport, combined with constant competition for roster spots, contribute to an average career lifespan of just three to four years according to the NFL Players Association, putting it atop the list for the shortest among major professional sports leagues.

Because they take fewer hits, quarterbacks and kickers have regularly played into their late 30s and early 40s, notably Tom Brady and George Blanda.

But the window is often the tightest for linemen who absorb dozens of hits over the course of a game. Still, last season there were 12 NFL offensive and defensive linemen (six each) who were 35 years or older who started at least one game — the first time that number’s reached double digits since 2002.

Longevity through workload management

Since being drafted in 2014, Moses has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen, appearing in every regular-season game for eight consecutive seasons from 2015 through 2022 for the Commanders, Jets and Ravens.

Injuries contributed to him missing six games the next two seasons.

So, it didn’t take a lot of prodding when the idea of crafting a tailored load management program for him was raised soon after he signed as a free agent in 2024.

Moses didn’t participate in the on-field portion of minicamp this spring. He also was among a group of veteran players who have gotten days off at times.

“It’s hard, but you understand that coach Vrabel has done it at a high level himself on both sides as a coach and as a football player,” Moses said. “And, obviously, being able to go through that last year a little bit is kind of eye-opening and kind of let’s you know what he’s trying to see.”

Thriving through routine

It’s a similar situation for 38-year-old 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

His offseason routine has evolved, though there have been constants like focusing on trimming body fat yearly. This past offseason he’s worked on maintaining explosiveness.

“It’s just a feel thing,” Williams said. “Once you start to get into that countdown and you kind of see where your body is and you think, ‘I might need a little bit more of this.'”

League trends have affected longevity for linemen

Over the previous 25 seasons, the number of offensive and defensive linemen 35 or older to start at least one game each season represents a U-shaped curve graphically.

It coincides with three trends that have taken place over that time.

The first, from 2001 to 2005, marked a heyday for veteran linemen playing late into their 30s and beyond, such as Pro Football Hall of Fame lineman Bruce Matthews and defensive end Bruce Smith both playing to age 40.

That five-year period saw an average of 10.2 linemen per season starting a game at 35-plus, peaking in 2001 at 16 (11 offensive, five defensive).

But beginning in 2006, teams began building rosters by signing less expensive rookies over pricier vets, opting for younger players equipped to play in a faster game.

The belt-tightening carried through 2019, with the 35 or older average for linemen dropping to 3.1 per season. Still, there were outliers like two-time All-Pro Andrew Whitworth, who at age 40 in 2021 became the oldest offensive lineman to start and win a Super Bowl.

The past six years the average is back up to six per season.

Benefits from investment in recovery equipment

The last five seasons have seen players across the board — particularly linemen — benefit from teams upgrading practice facilities with state-of-the-art recovery equipment.

It is a huge part of the upgrades in the Patriots’ new $95 million New Balance Athletic Center.

In March, San Francisco general manager John Lynch said the 49ers were investing $9 million to upgrade their rehabilitation and recovery facilities, most notably in hydrotherapy.

“That’s like basically going to be home for the next six months,” Williams said.

Embracing elder role while still contributing

For Moses, this stage of his career is also about being willing to mentor players like offensive lineman Caleb Lomu, the Patriots’ first-round pick in April.

“I’m just getting old, man. I’m 35,” Moses said. “Caleb’s been a big addition to our offensive line and just getting him comfortable and … letting him understand that we’re going to work together.”

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, 36, is a two-time All-Pro selection in 2017 and 2022 and a six-time Pro Bowler, and he’s also embracing the elder role.

But while he’s proud to be among the latest group to lengthen the career timeline for linemen, he’s said this will be his last NFL season.

“You can’t play forever. Not everybody can do what LeBron James is doing,” he said.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer